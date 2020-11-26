Quincy YMCA Turkey Run goes virtual

The Quincy YMCA Turkey Run continued for the 41st year on Thursday all over the city.

Instead of gathering together for the annual event, runners tracked their routes and times on their phones through an app.



Matt Bozarth said he and his family have been participating in the run for 10 years so they had to keep the tradition.

"For us it's going to be again, starting in the neighborhood. Ten or eleven of us and doing our own little course," Bozarth said. "You know compared to a thousand plus people at the Y."

Bozarth said he and his family plan to do a 5K.

During the event, which started Thursday at 8 a.m. and goes until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., runners have the option to do a 5K, a 1-mile fun run or a 10K.

The YMCA website said the results will be announced Monday on the website and during a live Awards Ceremony.