Rome airport poised to try ‘COVID tested” flights from US

ROME (AP) — Rome’s main airport says Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with so-called “COVID tested” flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy. ADR operates Leonardo da Vinci Airport and it said Thursday that similar “COVID tested” corridors would also be approved for flights between the airport and the German cities of Munich and Frankfurt. An ADR statement said that pending approval from Italian authorities, starting sometime in December passengers coming from New York, Newark or Atlanta airports wouldn’t have to quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of departure and also upon arrival. The experiment involves Alitalia and Delta Air Lines.