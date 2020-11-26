Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Kroc Center's Thanksgiving meal in Quincy looked different Thursday as it went from being inside last year to outside this year.

Cars lined up outside the Salvation Army of Quincy Thursday while volunteers worked inside to prepare hundreds of meals.

Captain Kristina Sjogren has served in the Salvation Army for 11 years. She said this year's Thanksgiving is like no other.

“Which, in the past, we’ve done in a community in our gym. But, of course, this year it looks a bit different with the pandemic. So we still have the opportunity to feed people in a unique way," Sjogren said.

Sjogren said this wouldn't be possible without a powerful team.

“It takes many people to come up with a good plan and many hands to come together to prepare something of this magnitude. So we’re really thankful to our staff and volunteers who have come to help make this happen," Sjogren said.

Sullivan Finlay was one of those volunteers. He said his family volunteering on Thanksgiving has become a tradition. He does a different job every year.

“We are stacking the rolls to go out with the rest of the meals that will be delivered on Thanksgiving," Finaly said.

He added that everyone can give.

"I think all of us have the opportunity to give especially at this time. So it’s just taking that opportunity, whatever that looks like, and using that for the greater good of the community," Finaly said.

The Salvation Army will provide free Christmas dinner on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

You can place an order and make carry-out reservations between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18 by calling Tina Lewis at (217) 231-5626.