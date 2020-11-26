SIUE pays visit to Youngstown St.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) vs. Youngstown State (0-0)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-52 at Saint Louis on Wednesday. Youngstown State went 18-15 last year and finished fourth in the Horizon.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Cougars gave up 77.5 points per game while scoring 61.5 per contest. Youngstown State went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 66.1 points and allowing 68.9 per game in the process.

