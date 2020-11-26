Springfield records record number of homicides in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield has reached a record number of homicides with another month left to go in 2020. The Springfield News-Leader reports that police recently determined a fatal shooting from this summer meets the FBI definition of a murder. That means there have been at least 17 criminal homicides in the city this year. Springfield reached 16 homicides in a year three times in the past — 2012, 2014 and 2018. This year’s homicide total could go up as detectives continue to evaluate four more violent deaths in Springfield to determine the appropriate classification.