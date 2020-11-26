Tensions rise over housing of migrants on Spanish islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The mayor of a town hosting many of the Africans arriving in increasing numbers on Spain’s Canary Islands is pressing the Spanish government to move into state facilities thousands of migrants and asylum seekers currently staying in hotels. More than 20,000 West Africans and Moroccans have reached the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean by boat so far this year, up from 1,500 in the same period of 2019. Roughly half of the rescues or arrivals took place in November alone. The mayor of Mogán on Gran Canaria island said Thursday the 10 hotels in her area currently housing 3,471 migrants, should be freed up by the end of December.