Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving!

Early this Thursday morning, the low pressure system responsible for the rain over the last few days has pushed eastward towards the eastern Great Lakes. This low pressure has low stratus clouds extending westward behind it and these clouds are blanketing the Tri-States during the morning. So we will have a cloudy start to the day again. Later in the morning and afternoon though, the clouds will gradually start to clear out which will lead to some sunshine. As for temperatures, we are starting off in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Daytime highs for the day will be in the upper 40s for Macomb, while the rest of the Tri-States will be in the low 50s. Overnight, fog could possibility build into the area. The fog chance will depend on if skies remain clear. However, models are currently showing at least partly cloudy skies.

To our west, a cold front is situated north to south, running through states such as the Dakotas and Nebraska. This front will approach the area overnight into early Friday morning. I'm not expecting any rain or snow though. I'm just expecting slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.