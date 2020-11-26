Twins Chase, Sydney Brown living football dream at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Two identical twins from Canada are enjoying the college football season as roommates and teammates at Illinois. Chase Brown is a sophomore running back who transferred from Western Michigan to join his brother. Sydney Brown is a junior defensive back. Both are making their mark. Chase Brown has put up two consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing. And his brother is a starter with 33 tackles and a forced fumble this season. The 20-year-old brothers are from London, Ontario. The Illini are scheduled to host No. 3 Ohio State this weekend.