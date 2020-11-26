Weak Cold Front Tonight

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. After a pleasant day temperature wise, a weak cold front will move through the Tri-States overnight. This will increase cloud cover through the overnight hours. There may be a few isolated patches of fog Thursday night. Highs on Friday should remain in the upper 40's to near 50. The second half of Friday looks mostly clear and those sunny skies stick around for Saturday with temps warming slightly back into the low 50's.

A strong low pressure system will form to our South Sunday night and will push East of the Tri-States. There may be an isolated shower or flurry in our Eastern counties Sunday night into the day on Monday. However, most models now keep this system well East of the Tri-States meaning it should remain dry. Behind this system, much colder air will move in with highs remaining in the 30's for Monday and Tuesday. Wind chills could even dip into the teens Monday morning.