WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Nov. 25) Palmyra Quarterback Brody Lehenbauer Focused In On Facing The Warriors Of St. Pius X This Weekend In KC And Culver-Stockton Falls To Defeat During College Hoops Exhibition

Earlier today in the "Flower City" under cloudy skis, the (12-0) Palmyra Panthers continued their "on field" preparations for Saturday's Class 2 State Semifinal showdown against St. Pius X in Kansas City. The "Orange and Black" hit the turf just after 1:00 p.m. with head coach Kevin Miles and the PHS coaching staff continuing to review the schemes and formations that Palmyra may face this weekend in the biggest game of the season for both programs. Panthers starting quarterback Brody Lehenbauer took timeout from practice today to offer a few thoughts on the Warriors defense that he'll face in less than 72 hours. "They like to move around, they think we're soft, so we got to come out hard, beat them from the first play, surprise them with things." Lehenbauer, the Clarence Cannon Conference Offensive Player of the Year also added, "We're all focused, we're driven, got a lot of motivation, a lot of energy, ready to play on Saturday."

The college basketball season has already started for the (0-2) Wildcats of Culver-Stockton in the NAIA ranks, but earlier today, they faced UM-Kansas City in an exhibition contest on the road. This game came less than 24 hours after dropped a tough 1-point decision against Clarke University, in overtime, at the Charles Field House in Canton. We'll have more details.

The 5th-ranked Hawkeyes of Iowa opened their college basketball season in Iowa City earlier today. The Big Ten Conference title contenders played host to the Eagles of North Carolina Central. We'll have details on how Player Of The Year candidate Luke Garza and his teammates made out playing in Iowa City for the first time this fall.