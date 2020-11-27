15,000 UK jobs in peril as retailer Arcadia weighs future

LONDON (AP) — Another 15,000 or so jobs retailing jobs in Britain are in peril after Arcadia Group said it is working on “contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands.” Speculation has been growing that the sprawling retail empire of Philip Green is set to collapse into a type of bankruptcy protection. The group said on Friday that the forced “closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses.” Arcadia owns some of the country’s most known fashion brands, including Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.