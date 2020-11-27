9 days, another 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois topped 12,000 deaths from COVID-19 , along with passing the 700,000 mark for cases of coronavirus illness. It took just nine days for public health officials to log 1,000 deaths, according to an Associated Press review of the data Friday, matching the deadliest period previously in the pandemic, in late April and early May. After a quiet summer lulled some into complacency, the virus aggressively returned in October. Illinois marked its 11,000th death on Nov. 18, with 1000 fatalities coming in just 13 days, then topped 12,000 in nine days.