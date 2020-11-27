Brandon Marshall tries to break the stigma of mental illness

Brandon Marshall caught 970 passes for more than 12,000 yards, owns an NFL record with 21 receptions in one game and played in six Pro Bowls during a remarkable 13-year career in the NFL. His proudest accomplishment came when he sought help for mental illness. Marshall’s transition to life after football following the 2018 season has gone smoothly. He’s one of four hosts of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” and recently was named co-host of “First Things First,” a weekday morning show on FS1. But none of it would be possible if Marshall hadn’t realized he needed help dealing with isolation and depression.