Chicago man allegedly dragged 2 NW Indiana officers with SUV

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man faces nearly a dozen felony charges after he allegedly dragged two police officers with an SUV, running over one of them, as they investigated a disturbance at a northwestern Indiana home. A Lake County magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Ernest L. Hoover Jr. and set bail at $100,000 on Wednesday. The Times of Northwest Indiana report that Hoover is charged with 11 felony counts, including resisting law enforcement and attempted residential entry following the incident early Monday outside a house in Dyer. The two Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers are on medical leave due to various injuries.