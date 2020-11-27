Chiefs expect Brady-led Buccaneers to be at their best

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t buying all the talk about Tom Brady’s struggles. They insist he’s still playing at a high level and they will have to be at their best to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champions visit the Bucs on Sunday with Patrick Mahomes facing Brady for the fourth time in his career and Brady looking to shrug off a couple of subpar performances against playoff contenders. The Chiefs have won five straight. The Bucs have lost two of three with Brady playing poorly in the losses.