QUINCY (WGEM)-- The District in downtwon Quincy is kicking off the holiday season different this year due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, families can enjoy a festive car ride past lighted displays and holiday decorations.

Quincy Fire Department and Santa will start the Christmas Cruise at 6 p.m. at 12th and Maine.

Buddy the Elf and other holiday characters will be along the route until 7:30 p.m.