College Football Playoff Rankings Set The Stage For Key Match-Up’s On The Gridiron In The Next 48 Hours From Coast To Coast

On the Big Ten Conference gridiron on Saturday morning, the (4) Buckeyes of Ohio State are set to visit Memorial Stadium in Champaign. That's where (4-0) OSU will face the "Fighting Illini" who are currently sporting a 2-game winning streak under head coach Lovie Smith. Unfortunately for (2-3) Illinois, they are (0-2) so far this season playing on their home turf. Kickoff in Champaign is set for 11:00 a.m.

Among the other 3 teams on top of the current CFP rankings, only (2) Notre Dame is expected to face a strong challenge this week in the ACC ranks. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to face North Carolina on Friday afternoon. Notre Dame, looking to make the playoff for the second time in three years, will put its defense to the test against an explosive UNC offense.

In the SEC, the top-ranked Crimson Tide Of Alabama will host (22) Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl rivalry series. The game is set for Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Also in the ACC, the (3) Clemson Tigers will host (5-4) Pittsburgh in Death Valley on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Panthers are sporting a (4-4) slate in the conference and they've won their last 2 games. Meanwhile, the (7-1) Tigers are (6-1) in conference play. Clemson is coming off a 2-week layoff as well. The Tigers last played on November 7 in South Bend, Indiana. That's were the Tigers posted a 47-40 overtime setback against Notre Dame in South Bend.