Debt collection firm ordered by FTC to pay $24 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis-based debt collection company has been ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to pay more than $24 million for pursuing money that consumers didn’t actually owe. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cited court filings posted Wednesday in U.S. District Court. The legal complaint says Midwest Recovery Systems would collect “phantom payday lending debts, purported medical debts and other debts that (the company is) consistently unable to verify.” MRS was ordered to pay back $24.3 million and is barred from unlawful debt collection practices. A company co-owner called the allegations “totally false.”