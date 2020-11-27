Feds add man to most wanted list in lawyer’s 2016 death

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of the 2016 death of a suburban Chicago lawyer has landed on a most wanted list by the U.S. Marshals Service. There’ss a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of John Panaligan, who has been on the run since Victor Patel was strangled at his Northbrook office. Patel was representing people who were suing Panaligan in civil court. The Marshals Service says Panaligan met Patel by setting up an appointment under a fake name. Since that time, Panaligan has been to Canada, Mexico and possibly the Philippines, where he’s a citizen.