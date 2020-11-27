Historic Black church in Missouri vandalized

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A historic Black church in Missouri has been vandalized, leaving its congregation reeling and authorities looking to find who did it. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the acts committed at the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Holts Summit, Missouri, are “despicable and quite offensive.” The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports deputies responded to the property at 1:32 a.m. Thursday following an alarm call. They discovered that both the historic church building and a newer one completed in the early 2000s had been struck by vandals.