It’s Brady, Mahomes in another marquee QB matchup

It’s Brady, Mahomes in another marquee QB matchupNew
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes face each other for the fourth time in their careers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brady won two of the three previous meetings when he was with the New England Patriots, including an overtime thriller in the AFC championship game two seasons ago. The Bucs have lost two straight at home. The Chiefs avenged their only loss of the season last week at Las Vegas.