Macron: Video images of police beating Black man ‘shame us’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says video images showing police officers beating up a Black man “shame us,” and is condemning violence both by and against the police. Macron asked the government to quickly come up with proposals “to reaffirm the link of confidence that should naturally exist between the French and those who protect them” and to better fight discrimination. Macron’s remarks, made on Facebook Friday, were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police was spotlighted in two recent incidents. Video that surfaced Thursday showing the beating days earlier of music producer Michel Zecler. That followed the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video.