Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude has struck Malatya province in eastern Turkey, sending people pouring out into the streets in fear. There was however, no immediate report of any damage or casualties. The earthquake, which was centered in the town of Puturge, struck at 11:27 a.m. (0827 GMT) on Friday, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in several neighboring provinces. Malatya’s Gov. Aydin Barus said his office had not received any “negative reports” concerning any possible damage or injuries. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.