Minnesota tribes file to halt pipeline approval due to virus

ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Two Native American tribes in northern Minnesota are asking state regulators to stop the imminent construction of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa filed a motion for an expedited stay of the project with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission late Wednesday. They argue that locals would be at a higher risk of coronavirus infections if construction workers move into the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit needed on Monday. The commission still needs to give construction a green light.