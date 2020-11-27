No. 11 Northwestern brings unbeaten mark to MSU matchup

No. 11 Northwestern is 5-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1996, and this is its highest AP ranking since that year, too. The Wildcats face Michigan State this weekend. Northwestern has won six straight dating to last season, the longest active winning streak in the conference. The Wildcats have held opponents scoreless in the second half in four of their five games. Michigan State is back after its matchup against Maryland last weekend was canceled. The Spartans are led by a promising receiving trio of Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Ricky White.