No. 24 Missouri State women roll past FGCU 74-49 in opener

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 13 points and No. 24 Missouri State used a dominate first half to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 74-49 women’s basketball in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Abyigayle Jackson added 12 points, Sydney Wilson 11 and Brice Calip 10 for the Bears (1-0), who led 49-18 at the intermission. Missouri State led by as many as 36 in the first half with all 13 players on the roster getting into the season opener. The Bears shot 58% to 18% for the Eagles (1-1).Tishara Morehouse had 10 points for FGCU.