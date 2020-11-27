No. 3 Ohio State goes on the road to face revitalized Illini

No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) goes on the road for first time in nearly a month to face Illinois (2-3) in Champaign. The Buckeyes have been scoring points by the truckload but in the past two showed defensive vulnerability, especially in the second half. Last week, the Buckeyes had a comfortable four-touchdown lead early in the second half and had to survive an Indiana comeback to escape with a 42-35 win. The Illini have won two straight, including a 41-23 road triumph last week against Nebraska. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorite.