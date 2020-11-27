Now more than ever local businesses urge you shop local Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Holiday shopping season is here and local businesses need you to shop local now more than ever.

Second-String Music Co-Owner Rodney Hart in Quincy said while COVID-19 has impacted his business, he has found ways to get customers in the door by making them feel safe.

“Unhurried and super easy shopping experience. A lot of people are intimated by going to get something, a musical instrument, or stuff for their guitar player. We make it super easy and super safe," Hart said.

For business owners like Chris Taylor at For Home And Her, building an online presence was crucial this holiday season.

“Give people an opportunity to shop from the comfort of their space if they choose to, but we also keep a very safe store environment, where our customers often tell us they feel very secure and safe shopping," Taylor said.

Hart said if you feel safe enough to go out and shop, support small.

"We have to be smart about this. But, if you [come to] Second String Music, and if you come to most of our downtown places down here, we will make it as safe as possible for you to have a pleasant shopping experience," Hart said.

A survey done by CNBC and SurveyMonkey said 43 percent of shoppers plan to spend less this holiday season than they did last year.

Only six percent plan to spend most of that money on Small Business Saturday.

The District is hosting the Small Business Saturday event in Quincy. It starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.