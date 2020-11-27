Pleasant Saturday Ahead Before a Cold Week

An area of high pressure is moving across the Midwest and will make for pleasant weather for Saturday and part of Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50's and skies will remain clear. Temperatures should stay in the upper 40's on Sunday but clouds will move in ahead of an approaching low pressure system. A cold front will pass through the Tri-States Sunday evening that will bring with it gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

For the start of the work week, temperatures will plummet into the low 30's with wind chills in the low teens. Tuesday morning may also feature wind chills in the teens before temps slightly warm back up to near 40 for the second half of the week. Despite the cold Monday and Tuesday will remain mostly sunny thanks to another high pressure system. Clouds move back in Wednesday and Thursday as another low pressure system gets close to the area. It is too early to tell how exactly the late week storm system will impact the Tri-States. Some models are dry, while others introduce the chance for some showers or snow showers. The big picture of the weather pattern for next week will become clearer over the next several days.