Quincy Families Take Advantage of Weather, Set Up Decorations

QUINCY (WGEM) — The day after Thanksgiving in Quincy offered up sunny skies and milder temperatures making it an opportune time for many families to set up Christmas decorations around their homes.

WGEM caught up with Joseph Scoggins Friday who told us why putting up a display is so important to him and his family.

"It didn't take very long to get everything plugged in. But getting it set is a little bit of a different story. All the youngins get to pick out what they want, where they want it at, so they get involved in it,” Scoggins said.

"Its fun to watch them make those memories as were making those memories with them."

Scoggins said he looks forward to decorating his house with Christmas decorations every year with his daughters as they uphold the family tradition.