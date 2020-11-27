Seasonably Warm and Dry Black Friday; Cooler Temps On The Way Next Week

A dry cold front will bring some clouds to the region early today, along with a shift to more northerly winds. After the front passes we will see clear skies. High temperatures for Black Friday appear poised to flirt with the 50-degree mark for much of the area, though overnight lows will be cooler than we've experienced the past few days, down into the mid to upper-20s. Your weekend looks to offer temperatures slightly above average with sunshine, especially on Saturday. However, another more powerful cold front will bring much cooler temperatures into the region for MON and TUE. Highs may not get out of the 30s both days and wind chills may hit the lower teens Monday morning. The upside is that there doesn't appear to be any appreciable clouds or precipitation in the forecast in the extended range, so enjoy the sunshine and milder temperatures this weekend while it lasts. The so-called "Meteorological Winter" arrives December 1st and with it will come those much colder temperatures to start off the work week, as highs both Monday and Tuesday may be 5-10 degrees below seasonable averages.

J. Risley