The Iowa State Cyclones Football Team Is Focused On A Big Trip To Austin, Texas On Friday In The Big 12 Conference
- Cyclone fans throughout the Tri-States get ready! (15) Iowa State is set to head to Austin, Texas on Friday morning to face the 20-th ranked Longhorns on their home turf. The game represents a big one in the Big 12 with both teams trying to earn a first class ticket to the conference championship game. Both the (6-2) Cyclones and (5-2) UT are sporting three-game winning streaks.
- ISU can plan their trip to the Dec. 19 championship game in Arlington, Texas, if they win Friday in Austin. The Longhorns were in that conference title game two years ago, and are still in the running to make it this season with a (4-2) record in the Big 12. There are only four games in the Big 12 Conference this weekend after (14) Oklahoma's game at West Virginia was postponed until Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 issues.
- On a sidenote, the Iowa State football program, that has alternately been an underdog and overachiever in its modest football history, is clearly on the verge of going somewhere that the Cyclones have never gone before. The scenario is a simple one for Iowa State. Beat the Longhorns at home, where they've posted a (3-1) slate this season, and it will be the Cyclones headed to the Big 12 championship game. Iowa State hasn't won or shared a conference title since 1912, and opportunities to play for titles have been few and far between. Linebacker Jake Hummel said he and his teammates are feeling no anxiety heading into the game. This will be the last home appearance for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m. in Austin. The Cyclones are (2-1) playing on the road so far in 2020.