UK to launch new watchdog next year to police tech giants

LONDON (AP) — Britain plans to create a new watchdog to police big tech companies including Google and Facebook to counter their market dominance and prevent them from exploiting consumers and small businesses. The U.K. government said Friday that it’s setting up a “digital markets unit” next year to enforce a new code of conduct governing the behavior of tech giants that dominate the online advertising market. The digital markets unit, scheduled to launch in April, will oversee a new regulatory regime for tech companies that’s aimed at spurring more competition.