WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 26) The Undefeated Palmyra Panthers “Dodge” Their Way Past the Football Gridiron On Thanksgiving Day And The QU Hawks Prepare For Their 2020-21 Season Opener On The GLVC Hardwood

The football coaches at Palmyra High set up a practice session for the (12-0) Panthers for 8:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Sure, it's a holiday, but the "Orange & Black" are headed to the Class 2 State Semifinals in 48 hours. To keep everyone on point, workouts on the turf need to continue. Right? Well, almost football fans. Today's practice turned out to be a little different than some might have expected, but for the players at PHS is was a "fun" departure from their regular routine on the gridiron. We'll have an update from "The Flower City!"

On the college hardwood, Quincy University is scheduled to open their 2020-21 campaign on the Great Lakes Valley Conference hardwood on Friday. We'll take a look at the road ahead for the Hawks as they look to improve upon last seasons (14-14) slate.