WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Nov. 26) (12-0) Palmyra Panthers Have Reasons To Be Thankful And The Fighting Illini Roll Past Chicago State On The College Hardwood

High School Sports

College Basketball (Thursday)

Chicago State 38

(8) Illinois 97

IL: (JR) Ayo Dosunmu: 22 Pts/ 6 Rebs.

(FR) Adam Miller: 15 Pts / 2 Rebs.

Fighting Illini Now (2-0) On The Season

National Football League

Washington 41

Dallas 16

Cowboys Now (3-8) On The Season

(4-7) Washington Now In 1st Place On NFC East

Houston Texans 41

Detroit Lions 25

Texans Now (4-7): QB Deshaun Watson Tossed 4 TD Passes (318 Yards)

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

