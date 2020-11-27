WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Nov. 26) (12-0) Palmyra Panthers Have Reasons To Be Thankful And The Fighting Illini Roll Past Chicago State On The College Hardwood

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Nov. 26) (12-0) Palmyra Panthers Have Reasons To Be Thankful And The Fighting Illini Roll Past Chicago State On The College HardwoodNew
College Basketball (Thursday)
Chicago State 38
(8) Illinois 97
IL: (JR) Ayo Dosunmu: 22 Pts/ 6 Rebs.
(FR) Adam Miller: 15 Pts / 2 Rebs.
Fighting Illini Now (2-0) On The Season
National Football League
Washington 41
Dallas 16
Cowboys Now (3-8) On The Season
(4-7) Washington Now In 1st Place On NFC East
Houston Texans 41
Detroit Lions 25
Texans Now (4-7): QB Deshaun Watson Tossed 4 TD Passes (318 Yards)