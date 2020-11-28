COVID-19 continues spread, Illinois faces post-holiday surge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Coronavirus illness claimed another 105 lives in Illinois Saturday among 7,873 newly confirmed infections. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is among those ill with COVID-19, according to his office. He is recovering at home.The daily death toll marked the eighth time in the past 12 days that fatalities topped 100. There have been more than 12,000 fatalities total among nearly 713,000 cases. Friday’s cases mark the next-to-lowest daily number in the past 12 days, a period that saw new cases jump as high as 14,612 on Nov. 19. But state officials are bracing for another surge after heavy Thanksgiving holiday travel.