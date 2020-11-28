Eskridge helps Western Michigan rally for 30-27 victory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — D’Wayne Eskridge ran a kickoff back for a touchdown and capped a big day with a reverse that set up the winning field goal as unbeaten Western Michigan edged Northern Illinois 30-27. Eskridge, whose 100-yard return gave the Broncos a 20-17 halftime edge before Northern Illinois retook the lead, ran 27 yards to the NIU 9 that set up Gavin Peddie’s field goal with 2:23 remaining. Eskridge finished with 134 yards receiving. Ross Bowers threw for three touchdowns and Tyrice Richie had a career-high 131 yards receiving on 12 catches for the Huskies.