Greer, Selland lead South Dakota State women by No. 15 Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — aley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa 76-69 in a college women’s basketball game. Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half when the Jackrabbits took a 37-33 lead. Selland, who only played in nine games last season because of a foot injury, had 12 in the second half. South Dakota State went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarterfor their 12th program win over a ranked opponent. Ashley Joens scored 35 points for the Cyclones.