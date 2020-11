KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nana Akenten had 17 points and six rebounds as Southeast Missouri defeated Kansas City 71-66. Chris Harris had 18 points for Southeast Missouri. Nygal Russell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Nolan Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon McKissic had 16 points for the Roos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Zion Williams had 10 points.