Hundreds protest outside Israelí leader’s Jerusalem home

JERUSALEM (AP) — About 1,000 protesters have gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem while pressing ahead with a campaign demanding his resignation. A mix of grassroots groups have held weekly protests for over six months. They say Netanyahu should step down while he is on trial for corruption and because of his handling of the coronavirus. Many protesters are Israelis who have lost their jobs. Some of the participants on Saturday hoisted model submarines, a reference to a scandal over an Israeli purchase of German submarines in which several Netanyahu associates have been implicated. He hasn’t been named as a suspect in that case, though the defense minister has ordered an investigation.