Officials fear Thanksgiving could inflame the pandemic

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Health officials are worried that Thanksgiving travel and gatherings will inflame the pandemic, straining hospitals even further. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri rose Saturday by 2,204 to 292,740 and the number of deaths rose by eight to 3,817. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that based on current trends, models predict St. Louis-area hospitals will run out of ICU beds around the first week of December — and afterward will only get worse.