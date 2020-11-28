Pekin firefighters replace bike stolen from grocery employee

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — For nearly 30 years, Jerry Harrison of Pekin has commuted to work at a Kroger grocery store on a bicycle — every day, rain or shine, sleet or snow.But one day last week, the Peoria Journal Star reports that he went outside to collect carts, and noticed his two-wheeler missing from the bike rack.By the end of his shift, he had a new bike. Two firefighters shopping at the store heard about the misfortune and used union charity money to replace the bike.