Perkins, Goodwin help send Saint Louis past LSU 85-81

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 32 points — 26 in the second half — and Jordan Goodwin posted his 25th career double-double and Saint Louis beat LSU 85-81. LSU’s Cameron Thomas buried a 3 pointer with 1:59 left, added a layup with 47 seconds to go and LSU drew within 80-79. Saint Louis’ Gibson Jimerson missed his 3 attempt seven seconds later, but Goodwin’s 11th and final rebound of the game proved valuable. Ja’Vonte Smart of LSU fouled Perkins on this 3 attempt and he went to the foul line and made all three shots with 17 seconds left for an 83-79 lead. Thomas led the Tigers with 25 points