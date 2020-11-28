Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says police two people dead inside their home Friday and found evidence that a woman had shot her husband and then herself. Authorities identified the couple as 41-year-old Christina Lynn Francis and 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis. Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief called Francis’ death “heartbreaking.”