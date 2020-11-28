Quincy Christmas Cruise draws huge turnout

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy kicked off it's Christmas celebrations Saturday night with the Christmas Cruise and organizers said they were blown away by the turnout.

Organized by The District and presented by Blessing Health System, cars started at 12th and Maine and cruised down to Washington Park where they could admire the holiday lights and say hello to characters like Buddy the Elf and Yukon Cornelius.

Organizers said they're delighted with the number of people that turned out and enjoyed the downtown area, making it a perfect way to end Small Business Saturday.

"We traditionally have a Light the Park ceremony and have several thousand people in the park but we've had several hundred cars driving all the way up Maine and through Washington Park so we couldn't ask for any more," The District executive director Bruce Guthrie said. "We're so excited and so thankful to everyone who came out to enjoy the heart of Quincy and downtown."

The cruise ended at the Quincy Fire Department station at Ninth and Vermont where Santa and firefighters helped hand out Toys for Tots gifts to kids.