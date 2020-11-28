Quincy residents take part in Shop Local Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Shoppers filled downtown Quincy for Shop Local Saturday.

The goal of the event was to encourage residents to shop local this holiday season and help out small businesses by keeping money in the community.

Business owners said they've been extending sales and offering online ordering to get customers in their doors.

Quincy resident Lana Reed said she understands the importance of shopping locally.

"I actually did a program through the chamber where they did a reimbursement if you spent $100 a while back, they'd actually give you $100 to spend in the district," she said. "So I had that gift card and I wanted to make sure I got some gifts this weekend for myself, but also for some family members."

The District executive director Bruce Guthrie said for every dollar spent locally, 70 percent goes back into the local economy.