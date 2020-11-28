Skip to Content

Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier but Missouri dominates 41-0

New
3:41 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0.  Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half. Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it. She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers rarely allowed the Commodores to cross midfield.Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content