Wells, No. 13 A&M women edge No. 19 DePaul 93-81

CHICAGO (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 22 points and No. 13 Texas A&M edged No. 19 DePaul 93-91 in women’s basketball. Wells made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put the Aggies up 93-90 and then Aaliyah Wilson fouled DePaul’s Lexi Held with 0.9 seconds to go. Held missed the first free throw, negating a chance for an intentional miss and putback on the second attempt so she made it. With less than a second, there wasn’t enough time for an intentional miss, tip-back and 3-point attempt. DePaul (0-1), which played the game with masks on, got 24 points from Dee Bekelja,