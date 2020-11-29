Asia Today: Cambodia tracks contacts after family infected

PHNOM PEHN, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian officials say a family of six and another man tested positive for the coronavirus in a rare case of local infection, and Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed concern that the woman believed to be the source had traveled extensively in the country, including the capital. The 56-year-old woman’s husband works at the Interior Ministry in charge of prisons. Hun Sen, who himself just emerged from isolation after he was exposed to the infected Hungarian foreign minister, says his three Cabinet ministers will get tested and self-quarantine. Meanwhile a Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor firm SK Hynix has halted operations after an employee tested positive. The city of Chongqing has so far tested 3,283 people, and 2,674 have been found to be negative.