Bears DT Hicks, QB Foles both inactive for Packers game

6:14 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has a hamstring injury that will sideline him for their game against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Hicks has 3½ sacks and a team-high 14 quarterback hurries this season. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Bears quarterback Nick Foles also is inactive due to a glute and hip injury that had kept him from practicing all week. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Mitchell Trubisky would start in Foles’ place at Green Bay.

Associated Press

